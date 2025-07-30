A presidential delegation to Australia has met with top officials in Canberra and reaffirmed South Korea's efforts to advancing bilateral relations under the Lee Jae Myung government, Seoul's foreign ministry said Wednesday.

The special envoys, led by former National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo, delivered Lee's message in their meetings with Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Richard Marles earlier in the day and Foreign Minister Penny Wong on Tuesday, the ministry said in a release.

Marles received a personal letter from Lee addressed to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

The two sides agreed to deepen practical cooperation in areas such as cutting-edge technologies, trade, supply chains and the defense sectors, and continue close coordination in addressing shared challenges amid an uncertain geopolitical climate.

The envoys, in particular, held out expectations that Albanese will visit South Korea in late October for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, set to be held in the southeastern city of Gyeongju.

Kim was also invited to the main chamber of the Australian Parliament as an official guest.

The envoys then held meetings with officials from South Korean defense companies operating in Australia, followed by a roundtable meeting with Korean expatriates and businesspeople.

During the trip, the envoys also visited the Australian War Memorial and laid a wreath at the Korean War monument honoring the fallen soldiers. (Yonhap)