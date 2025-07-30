Recent statements by the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un suggest that the regime believes it holds a strategic advantage in its stalled nuclear diplomacy with the United States and inter-Korean engagement, South Korea's spy agency reportedly told lawmakers Wednesday.

The National Intelligence Service (NIS) shared its assessment on the remarks made by Kim Yo-jong, vice department director of the ruling party's Central Committee, citing the North's enhanced nuclear capabilities and its growing military ties with Russia, according to Rep. Lee Seong-kweun of the main opposition People Power Party.

Kim said in a statement released by its state media Monday that Pyongyang will not sit down with Seoul for dialogue and condemned the South for "blindly adhering" to its alliance with the US.

She said in a separate statement the following day that the personal ties between the leaders of the North and the US are "not bad," but ruled out talks on denuclearizing Pyongyang.

"North Korea's recent statements stem from a sense of confidence that it finds itself in a much more favorable strategic environment, as its nuclear capabilities have developed and it has backing from Russia through its dispatch of troops (to Moscow)," Lee quoted the NIS as saying.

But the NIS believes North Korea maintains its position that it will not return to dialogue unless it is acknowledged as a nuclear-armed state, Lee said.

Lee also said that there are no reported indications that any talks are imminent or being arranged.

Kim's remarks on Tuesday came after a White House official told Yonhap News Agency that US President Donald Trump remains open to engagement with the North Korean leader to achieve a "fully denuclearized" North Korea. (Yonhap)