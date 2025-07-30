Military plans to operate at least 30 ultrasmall satellites by 2030

South Korea’s arms procurement agency is seeking to streamline the management of joint civil-military space development projects, including the planned operation of ultrasmall satellites, in a bid to reduce inefficiencies caused by overlapping regulations.

The Defense Acquisition Program Administration said Wednesday it has commissioned a study to establish standardized procedures for projects jointly pursued and operated by the government, military and industries.

DAPA explained that such projects often suffer from inefficiencies, such as clashes between civilian and military regulations that often lead to procedural conflicts.

A key example of such a project is the military’s plan to launch a cluster of at least 30 ultrasmall satellites by 2030 into outer space. The system is designed to closely monitor North Korea and swiftly detect signs of potential provocations.

The program is jointly led by DAPA, the Korea Aerospace Administration and the Korea Coast Guard, with participation from research institutions including the Agency for Defense Development and the Korea Aerospace Research Institute. Industry partners include Hanwha Systems and Korea Aerospace Industries.

Pointing to similar challenges observed in previous joint projects, including the Surion helicopter and light armed and civil helicopter programs, DAPA stressed the need for improved oversight.

"As civil-military space programs continue to grow, standardized project management is essential to ensure smooth operational deployment (of such military assets)," a DAPA official said. "The goal is to avoid redundant oversight while achieving public objectives."

DAPA aims to complete the standardization of procedures and introduce related administrative rules next year.