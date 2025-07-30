South Korea’s Supreme Prosecutors’ Office on Wednesday decided to launch a joint investigation team comprising the prosecution and police to probe the Itaewon crowd crush.

The decision came two weeks after President Lee Jae Myung pledged to the bereaved families of victims in the Itaewon tragedy that he would form a separate task force to thoroughly look into the crowd crush that claimed 159 lives during Halloween festivities in 2022.

The joint investigation team is set to revisit the overall circumstances regarding the incident, ranging from its causes, rescue efforts, authorities’ response and probe additional cases, involving secondary damage for survivors and bereaved families.

Some 20 personnel will be assigned to the investigation team, according to Yonhap News. The team will be led by the criminal affairs department of the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office.

The Supreme Prosecutors’ Office spokesperson stated that thorough and swift measures are needed as the victims and bereaved families suffered for a long time, according to reports.

“The Itaewon tragedy is a matter of significant national concern regarding the facts and accountability. It is necessary to uncover the truth to resolve the ongoing social controversy and prevent further abuse against families of tragedy victims,” said the spokesperson.

The team will also review any shortcomings in the country’s disaster response system.

Though a special independent investigation committee on the Itaewon crowd crush was formed in September, it faced criticisms due to a lack of investigative authority, limiting its capability to determine the facts of the case.

“Much of the information has not been provided to the National Commission for the Investigation of 10.29 Itaewon Disaster. All records from the day of the tragedy, including communications between the relevant ministries, on-site instructions and more, must be disclosed by the government. Uncovering the truth is the very least we can do to honor the memory and dignity of the children who were lost in the incident,” a representative of the bereaved families said during the meeting with Lee held at Cheong Wa Dae on July 16.