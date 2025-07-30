Rising quartet presents intense rock track with honest message

Rising rock band Dragon Pony has officially released their new single “Radio Silence,” a raw and emotional track that delves into the lonely and complicated days of their time as trainees.

The quartet, which debuted in September 2024, consists of vocalist An Tae-gyu, guitarist Kwon Se-hyuk, bassist Pyun Sung-hyun and drummer Ko Gang-hun. The four members use only their team name in the album credits, emphasizing equal contribution of all members in the group's music and shared ambition.

"Radio Silence," which has already been performed at several concerts and festivals, delivers deeply personal lyrics inspired by the members’ own stories of instability and emotional isolation during their training period, with a dense layering of drums, bass, guitar and choral backing.

"Like an airship veering off course, this song captures the confusion and hardships we went through during our trainee years — when we often questioned where we stood and where we were headed," said vocalist Ahn.

"Back then, we only had one computer, so the four of us would huddle around it to create music. We tried to channel all the anxiety we felt at the time into the sound — something that feels like it’s slowly being pulled into a void," added guitarist Kwon.

Although the track reflects on their past, the members said they still relate to its message. “The uncertainty we felt then still resonates with us now. Even though we’re no longer trainees, we’re still searching for something, still chasing something,” said bassist Pyun.

The Korean title of the song is “Earth Boy.” “We live on Earth, but it never felt like we truly belonged. That question led to the title. It reflects our desire to finally feel at home,” Pyun explained.

As for the English title “Radio Silence,” Pyun noted that it was chosen to reflect the lyrics. “The phrase refers to a complete communication blackout, and we thought it perfectly captured the emotional state described in the song.”

Though not yet a year into their debut, Dragon Pony has built momentum with numerous live performances. “We’ve played both domestic and overseas festivals and even held two sold-out concerts in Taipei. Every experience has motivated us to make even better music,” said Ahn, reflecting on their first year.

Guitarist Kwon expressed hope that Dragon Pony could contribute, even in a small way, to the current resurgence of interest in Korean rock. “There’s been a growing wave of interest in bands lately, and we’d be honored to play even a small role in that movement.”

When asked about the band’s unique strength, Ko recalled a recent meeting with You Hee-yeol, the head of the band's label Antenna and a renowned musician. “He told us, ‘You’re a band that looks cooler today than you did yesterday.’ That meant a lot. I think our biggest strength is that we’re a band that’s constantly growing.’”