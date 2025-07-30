Netflix 'Trigger' star Kim Nam-gil discusses complexities of gun ownership and the questions his drama raises

Guns and South Korea are two subjects rarely linked in everyday discourse. Netflix’s new series “Trigger” challenges that perception, imagining what could happen if guns were suddenly introduced into a society already grappling with deepening social divisions.

“Trigger” follows Yi-do (Kim Nam-gil), a police officer who begins to suspect that civilians are receiving shipments of guns. As violent incidents escalate, Yi-do races to uncover the root of the crisis.

The series premiered Friday, just four days after a rare and shocking gun-related crime rattled the nation: a father allegedly shot and killed his son using a homemade firearm in Songdo, Incheon.

On Tuesday, Kim began the press interview by emphasizing that, despite the timing of the release coinciding with the real-life tragedy, the show was not inspired by true events.

“It wasn’t a work created with such a situation in mind, so I would appreciate it if people could view it separately from the incident,” Kim said during a group interview held in Seoul.

“Although (we) intended to add a fantastical element when creating it in Korea, I wondered if it might be something that could happen in real life — and I was surprised when it did. There are victims depicted in 'Trigger' as well, so I think that’s why I feel the need to speak cautiously.”

According to Kim, the bold premise of arming Korean citizens is what drew him to the project.

“When someone hears that all men can handle guns, they might question if that really is possible — but in our country, it is,” he said.

“Korea is a country where half the population is trained to handle guns. As military service is mandatory for men, men know how to use them. That’s why imagining what might happen if guns were suddenly unleashed here felt fresh and intriguing."

Kim also noted that the production took special care in depicting firearms responsibly, aware of the sensitivities surrounding the topic in South Korea.

"If even the slightest inaccuracy is presented, it increases resistance to the show. So we made every effort to avoid causing any discomfort.”

At its core, “Trigger” grapples with an ethical dilemma: What choices would people make if handed an absolute weapon — one capable of killing on impulse? For Kim, the answer is clear.

"I used to think about that a lot in the past,” he said. “During my school days, I wasn’t fully developed emotionally or physically, so I sometimes felt that if I’d had a gun in moments of emotional turmoil, I might have actually used it. It wasn’t so much about punishing someone, but more about the sense of power that a gun represents. It was a time when I felt extremely suppressed and restricted, with so many things I wasn’t allowed to do ... so I think I imagined having a gun as a kind of escape."

"My values have changed since then. ... I’ve come to believe that if possessing a gun isn’t for protecting others, and if peace can only be achieved by killing someone, then perhaps such peace is something we should avoid altogether."

For Kim, the show isn’t just a thriller — it’s a trigger for conversation.

“‘Trigger’ is a work with a powerful story, and I believe stories that invite discussion are the most meaningful,” he said. “Even if a piece has a clear message, I think there should still be room for broader conversation. That’s why I hope this kind of work can inspire and influence other content to grow and evolve as well.”

All episodes of "Trigger" are currently available on Netflix.