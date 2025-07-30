WASHINGTON -- US President Donald Trump said Tuesday tariff negotiations will not be finished the following day, as he responded to a question about ongoing trade talks with South Korea.

Trump made the remarks during a press availability after returning from Scotland, as South Korean negotiators are striving to reach a trade deal with his administration before Friday, when his "reciprocal" tariffs, including 25 percent duties on Korea, are set to take effect unless a deal is reached.

"(Negotiations) won't be finished tomorrow, but our country is becoming very rich, and that's what we want," Trump told reporters, according to a White House pool report.

"We have to have a rich America. We're taking in a lot of money. We're becoming very strong and very rich," he added.

He was answering a reporter's question about whether tariff talks with South Korea will be finished Wednesday.

But it remains unclear whether he was referring to the overall tariff negotiations with a series of trading partners or commenting specifically on talks with South Korean negotiators.

Earlier in the day, The Wall Street Journal reported that Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick had urged Korean negotiators to bring their "best and final" trade offer to the negotiating table -- an apparent call for the Asian ally to make concessions to reach a deal. (Yonhap)