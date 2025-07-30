GSK Korea said Wednesday that Gunnar Riediger will begin his term as its new general manager starting Friday, bringing with him over 20 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry.

According to GSK Korea, the incoming leader joined GSK in 2004 through its global talent project, Future Leaders Program. Since then, Riediger has led health care businesses across Latin America, serving in key roles at GSK Brazil, including vaccines business unit head and the biotech business unit head, as well as Global Vaccines Market Lead.

GSK Korea noted that Riediger has consistently delivered outstanding results by unlocking the potential of GSK’s pipeline, leading the evolution of go-to-market models, and investing in leadership development programs with special focus on an ambitious mindset and accountability.

Riediger also served as country president and general manager of GSK Colombia, where he successfully launched innovative products within GSK’s vaccines, specialty and oncology portfolios since 2023. Under his leadership, GSK Colombia was recognized as the fastest-growing multinational pharmaceutical company in the country in 2024.

“I am honored to join GSK Korea, a company that has achieved remarkable success,” said Riediger.

“I look forward to leading the next chapter of growth for GSK Korea by continuously delivering innovative vaccines and medicines to improve patients’ lives in Korea, and fostering industry collaboration to contribute to the advancement of Korea’s biopharmaceutical industry.”