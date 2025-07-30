GS Group's convenience store chain GS25 said Wednesday it has introduced an artificial intelligence-powered beauty kiosk inside select stores as part of a one-stop beauty service offering skin analysis and instant product purchases. With a quick scan of a customer’s facial features and coloring, the AI device recommends personalized makeup, hair and jewelry styles, as well as cosmetics from exclusive in-store brands. The service began its pilot phase in Insa-dong, Seoul, with plans to expand to 10 stores by year-end. (GS25)