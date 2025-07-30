Chanyeol of EXO is putting together a solo album that will be released in late August, according to a local media report on Wednesday.

The new album follows about a year after “Black Out,” his first-ever solo album. The EP claimed No. 1 on the iTunes Top Albums chart in 51 regions as well as a series of music charts in Korea and China.

After unveiling the solo EP, he launched his solo tour, “City-scape,” visiting fans in 11 cities across Asia and holding an encore show in Seoul in February.

In an April livestream alongside Suho, D.O. and Kai, held to celebrate the band's 13th debut anniversary, the members told fans that they will host a fan meetup when Sehoon is discharged.