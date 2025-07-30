Enhypen's fourth Japanese-language physical single made a chart-topping debut on Oricon’s Daily Single Ranking, selling over 300,000 copies on the first day.

The single “Yoi” topped the daily chart, as did all the group's 15 singles and albums published in Korea and Japan, and logged the highest sales figure in Japan so far for Enhypen.

Upon release, the music video for the main track “Shine On Me” was the most-watched in Japan as per Line Music’s real-time music video chart. Two MVs from the group's sixth EP, "Desire Unleashed" — “Outside” and “Bad Desire (With or Without You)” — followed directly behind.

The group plans to host a showcase to mark the release of the single in Tokyo on Thursday and will hit the stage in Osaka over the weekend as part of its “Walk the Line” tour.