I.M of Monsta X has had to suspend activities due to a back injury, agency Starship Entertainment said Tuesday.

He will not be able to join group activities including its appearance at KCON LA 2025 on Aug. 2. He canceled his solo appearance at Waterbomb Busan 2025 last week as well.

The band is set to make a comeback as a full group on Sept. 1 with 13th EP “The X.” At its concert held in Seoul earlier this month, the six-piece act gave fans a taste of the mini album, performing a track from the upcoming set — “Fire & Ice” written by Hyungwon.

The three-day live show and the EP mark the 10-year career of the band.