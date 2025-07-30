Heat waves gripping South Korea over the past weeks are expected to intensify in coming days, the state weather service said Wednesday, with daytime highs set to range from 32 C to 38 C nationwide.

Seogwipo of the southern Jeju Island experienced a 15th consecutive tropical night Tuesday, while Seoul's tropical night entered the 10th consecutive day, the Korea Meteorological Administration said.

The heat waves will become more severe through this weekend and the temperatures will not cool down at night, as the nation continues to be covered by a double layer of high pressure, the KMA said. On top of the dual influences of the North Pacific high and the Tibetan high, hot and humid southeasterly winds have also been blowing into the peninsula over the past week.

The southeasterly winds are expected to blow even stronger due to a typhoon currently moving northwest in the sea southeast of Shanghai, China, the KMA said.

Temperatures will soar to 38 C in the central city of Daejeon on Wednesday and 36 C in both Seoul and the southeastern city of Daegu, the agency said. (Yonhap)