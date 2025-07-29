South Korea's foreign ministry on Tuesday welcomed a ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia, expecting the border conflict to be peacefully resolved.

Since lasy Thursday, the deadly border clashes between the two countries had killed at least 35 soldiers, injured over 140 people and displaced some 260,000.

Supported by Malaysia and the United States, the two reached a truce agreement earlier in the day.

"The South Korean government highly evaluates diplomatic efforts by related countries, such as the United States and Malaysia, to reach a truce agreement," the ministry said.

"We will continue efforts for stability and peace in the region." (Yonhap)