President Lee Jae Myung on Tuesday invited citizens to attend a ceremony next month symbolizing his appointment by the people.

In a Facebook post, Lee said the "People's Appointment Ceremony" will be held at Gwanghwamun Square in downtown Seoul on Aug. 15, shortly after the ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of Liberation Day.

"It will be an occasion for the people as sovereigns to personally appoint the 21st president, and convey their individual expectations and wishes," he wrote. "I would like you to join us."

Lee shared a link to the website (www.korea815.go.kr) where people can apply to attend either ceremony.

Lee did not have a formal inauguration ceremony as he took office immediately after winning the June 3 presidential election triggered by the ouster of former President Yoon Suk Yeol. (Yonhap)