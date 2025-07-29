A photo of a young boy sitting in the driver’s seat of a car stopped at a traffic light has sparked controversy online in South Korea, local media reported Tuesday.

According to reports, a post titled “(My boy) really likes to take the wheel” appeared Saturday on a large online community for mothers. It featured a photo of a boy, estimated to be under 10 years old, holding the steering wheel while seated in the driver’s seat. Though the car was at a stop, the gear was in drive.

“He’s a boy, so he gets excited when he is behind the wheel,” the mother wrote in the post. “I let him sit there briefly when the light was red. I hope he grows up quickly and becomes my driver.”

The post immediately drew backlash from community users, with many criticizing the mother for endangering her child and sharing the story online as if it were something to brag about.

Following the backlash, the post was deleted.

Under South Korea’s transportation law, it is illegal for a driver to operate a vehicle while holding a child, and violations are subject to fines. The country’s child welfare law also stipulates that placing a child in physical danger — or failing to prevent it — can result in up to five years in prison and or a fine of up to 50 million won ($35,900).