Rising band's new release is the first in nearly two years

Touched is set to release its new EP album “Red Signal” on Aug. 12, marking the rock band’s first release in 23 months since its 2023 EP “Yellow Supernova Remnant.”

Pre-release track "Ruby," which was unveiled during the SBS "Gayo Daejeon Summer Unipop" stage on Sunday, hints at the intense mood of the new album.

Along with the album announcement, the band revealed a teaser image with a red, heart-shaped gem at the center surrounded by five black gemstones. The design was inspired by an early draft of the band’s logo created by vocalist Yunmin.

Following the album release, Touched will hold its “Attraction” concert on Aug. 23 and 24 at Hall 10 of Kintex Exhibition Center 2 in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province. The show will take the form of a festival, combining performances with fan-oriented content such as a photo exhibition, listening space, VR experience zone and a hologram photo booth.

Following the album release and concert, Touched is set for a busy second half of 2025. They are scheduled to perform at major festivals including the 2025 Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival, Busan International Rock Festival, Love Chips Festival, Grand Mint Festival and ACC X Music Festival. Internationally, they will take the stage at events such as K-Music Night in New York and Vision Bangkok 2025 in Thailand.