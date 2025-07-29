The government plans to begin trial operations of an online portal to offer support for the families of victims of the Jeju Air plane crash at Muan International Airport late last year, according to officials Tuesday.

The portal, at 1229familysupport.kr, will offer centralized information on government support measures and facilitate communication between authorities and bereaved families starting Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.

It was developed in consultation with the victims' family group through multiple rounds of discussions.

The portal will provide information on special legislation on supporting the families and the role of the government's special support task force. It will operate on a trial basis for three months and is scheduled to officially launch in October.

"We hope the portal will improve access to information for the bereaved families and help enhance communication with the government," a ministry official said. (Yonhap)