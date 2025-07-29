Tomorrow X Together scored the top spot on Oricon’s Weekly Album Ranking with its fourth studio album “The Star Chapter: Together,” according to the chart published on Tuesday.

The album sold over 304,000 copies in the first week in Japan, surpassing its second LP in Japan, “Sweet,” which notched the No. 1 spot on Oricon’s Daily Album Ranking three times.

With the new LP, the band has placed 12 consecutive albums atop the weekly chart, renewing the record it holds for the chart-topping streak for an international artist.

The fourth LP is the second and final installment of its “Star Chapter” series. It sold over 1.76 million copies worldwide in the first week and became the band’s sixth million-selling album.

From Wednesday, music videos for each of the five members’ solo tracks from the EP will be unveiled one by one.