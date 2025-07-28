Egypt is eyeing closer cooperation with South Korea for the country’s transition to a sustainable and smart aviation system, said Sameh El-Hefny, Egypt’s minister of civil aviation, in an interview with The Korea Herald.

El-Hefny visited Incheon to attend the International Conference on Aviation Cooperation (CIAT 2025), Korea’s leading triennial aviation conference for global cooperation and the future of air transport.

“South Korea possesses advanced expertise in smart technologies and transport systems," said El-Hefny, expressing his willingness to work with Korean companies to modernize Egypt's aviation system.

Referring to Egypt’s progress toward green infrastructure, he cited Borg El Arab International Airport, located 40 kilometers southwest of Alexandria, Egypt, as a “pioneering model” for environmentally friendly development in the region.

Borg El Arab serves as the main international gateway for Alexandria, Egypt's northern coast and the Nile Delta, with capacity to handle 3.5-4 million passengers and 10,000 tons of cargo annually.

El-Hefny highlighted the airport’s focus on reducing carbon emissions and generating solar energy, calling it a key step toward sustainable infrastructure, featuring advanced technology and reinforcing Egypt’s role as a global aviation hub.

According to El-Hefny, partnering with South Korea will enhance tourism, boost regional connectivity and advance Egypt’s Vision 2030 for sustainable development.

El-Hefny was in South Korea to attend CIAT 2025 last week, hosted by South Korea’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.

On the sidelines of the event, he held bilateral talks with his Korean counterpart, Transport Minister Park Sang-woo.

He described the visit as “a manifestation of civil aviation diplomacy,” highlighting Egypt’s push for digital transformation and sustainability while strengthening aviation ties with South Korea.