South Korea’s beverage exports hit a record high in the first half of 2025, fueled by growing global interest in unique Korean drinks. Total exports reached $409.81 million, up 3.9 percent from the same period last year and nearly 27 percent more than in 2021. Non-fruit/vegetable drinks made up 94 percent of the total.

China was the top importer, purchasing $116.1 million worth of Korean beverages, followed by the US, Japan, Vietnam, Cambodia and Russia.

Lotte Chilsung’s Milkis, a creamy carbonated drink, led the surge, especially after the launch of its zero-calorie version. It now exports to over 50 countries and sells more than 10 million cans annually, with key markets in the US, China and Russia.

Traditional drinks such as Birak Sikhye and Morning Rice are also gaining popularity in Southeast Asia. Experts attribute the international success of Korean beverages to their health-conscious ingredients and unique flavors.