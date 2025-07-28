Taiwan-based boy band debuts as K-pop idol

Taiwan-based boy group SevenToEight made an ambitious K-pop debut Monday with two contrasting singles.

“Making a debut in Korea has always been my dream. I still can’t believe it, even though I am standing on the stage right now,” said D’om during a debut press showcase held at Showking K-pop Center in Mapo-gu, Seoul, Monday.

“Our team name combines 7, which symbolizes luck, and 8, which represents infinity, reflecting our determination to create endless possibilities together with our fans,” explained Kyojun.

SevenToEight consists of six members — Chiwon, D’om, M, Jagger, Kyojun and Exxi — selected through “Scool: Idol Dream Space,” a 2024 audition program co-produced by Taiwanese label Ten Entertainment and South Korean broadcaster SBS.

The sextet already held a fan meeting in Taiwan in April, proving its strong fan base even before its official debut.

The debut physical single “SevenToEight” contains two main tracks. “PDSR (Please Don’t Stop the Rain)” features a fresh, summery vibe with guitar and tender vocals. “This song captures the sweet wish for the summer rain to never stop, for the girl who loves rainy days,” explained leader Chiwon.

The other main track, “Drip & Drop,” is a deep-house bass track full of the masculine charm of the six members. “This track conveys the moment of falling for someone with a fast-paced rhythm, delivering a bold and charismatic vibe often called 'iron taste,'” said M.

Korean member Jinwoo, who was part of the debut lineup, left the group before the official debut. M shared, “I truly hope we’ll meet again on a bigger stage," adding they still support each other's dreams.

With Jinwoo’s departure, the group is now composed entirely of non-Korean members, but SevenToEight still plans to actively promote in Korea. All members spoke in Korean as much as possible during the debut press showcase, with the help of an interpreter. Still, their Korean pronunciation was flawless during the performance.

"It’s not easy to perform and sing in Korean while promoting here, so I’ve been studying the language very hard," said Chiwon.

"We’ll be promoting in both Korea and Taiwan. We plan to continue appearing on Korean music shows and will also begin activities in Taiwan," Exxi added.

The members named iconic K-pop artists such as G-Dragon and BTS’s Jimin and V as their role models, expressing their ambition to grow. “Our goal is to expand globally and perform on even bigger stages. We want to share our energy with as many people as possible,” said Chiwon.