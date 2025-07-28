Foreign Minister Cho Hyun reaffirmed South Korea's commitment to developing bilateral relations with India through high-level exchanges and closer cooperation, as he spoke by phone with his Indian counterpart on Monday, the foreign ministry said.

In his first phone talks with India's External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Cho called for continuing to work together to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in a "mutually beneficial" way, the ministry said in a release.

"Minister Cho reaffirmed the South Korean government's strong commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with India. ... He also emphasized the importance of seeking more high-level exchanges between the two countries and continuing efforts to expand mutually beneficial practical cooperation," it said.

Jaishankar, in turn, noted their personal rapport from Cho's previous service as the South Korean ambassador to India and expressed hope to elevate the two countries' partnership and expand strategic economic cooperation.

Cho served as Seoul's top envoy to New Delhi from 2015-17.

The two ministers also agreed on the need to "broaden the scope" of the bilateral strategic cooperation and maintain close diplomatic communication going forward, the ministry said. (Yonhap)