From Aug. 5 to 10, the Seoul Arts Center will host the fifth edition of its International Music Festival -- its most expansive yet. The 2025 festival boasts 11 concerts featuring artists invited from around the world, alongside five chamber ensembles selected through a competitive call, and a lineup that spans symphonic powerhouses, intimate baroque ensembles and contemporary innovators.

Launched in 2021 as a summer platform for local talent, the festival has since evolved into a full-fledged international event, helping to position Seoul as a major summer destination for classical music.

The festival opens and closes with the SAC Festival Orchestra under conductor Lawrence Renes, best known for his work at the Royal Swedish Opera. The ensemble features a roster of international-caliber musicians, including double bassist Im Chae-moon of the London Symphony, cellist Moon Tae-guk, trumpeter Alexandre Baty of the Munich Philharmonic and flutist Han Yeo-jin from Hamburg’s NDR Elbphilharmonie Orchestra. Together, they will perform a gala of Richard Strauss on opening night on Aug. 5 and close the festival on Aug. 10 with Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3, featuring Canadian pianist Jan Lisiecki, followed by Mahler’s Symphony No. 1 “Titan.”

Debuting in Korea, the National Youth Orchestra of the United States, a Carnegie Hall affiliate, will take the stage on Aug. 6, led by conductor Gianandrea Noseda, to present Mendelssohn and Rachmaninoff, joined by violinist Clara-Jumi Kang.

Pianist Jan Lisiecki returns later in the week for a solo recital on Aug. 9, offering an unusual program of preludes from across the centuries -- from Bach to Chopin to Messiaen and Gorecki. Cello fans can look forward to a rare duo appearance by Steven Isserlis and longtime collaborator Connie Shih on Aug. 8, while the revered Trio Wanderer returns to Seoul on Aug. 6, two years after their last appearance.

Making their Korean debut is the Geister Duo on Aug. 7, who, along with pianists Zhang Haochen on Aug. 9 and Kim Se-hyun on Aug. 8, represent a new generation of artists gaining global attention. All three have won top international prizes, including the Van Cliburn, Long-Thibaud and Munich ARD competitions.

This year’s open-call program focused exclusively on chamber music, resulting in five distinctive ensembles that cut across genres. Ensemble Hwadam on Aug. 5 premieres a commissioned nonet, while Jeong Ji-soo & Baroque in Blue on Aug. 5 explore the intersection of jazz and baroque. Novelty Quartet on Aug. 7 brings a socially conscious string program, while BrassArts Seoul on Aug. 8 highlights the richness of brass quintets. Ast Quartet on Aug. 9 offers a refined, European-informed string sound.

Held at the Seoul Arts Center’s Concert Hall, IBK Chamber Hall and Recital Hall, the festival provides a diverse classical experience at prices ranging from 20,000 won ($15) to 110,000 won.