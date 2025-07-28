Foreign Minister Cho Hyun will visit Japan and the United States this week to meet his counterparts, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday.

Cho, who took office on July 21, will meet his Japanese counterpart, Takeshi Iwaya, on Tuesday. Cho is scheduled to attend a working dinner hosted by Iwaya. It will be the first in-person meeting of the two since Cho started his term.

The two held their first phone talks on Thursday and agreed that bilateral cooperation is key to addressing geopolitical challenges at both the global and regional levels.

South Korea's top diplomat is scheduled to depart Tokyo for Washington on Wednesday to hold talks with Marco Rubio, who doubles as the US secretary of state and the national security adviser for the White House.

Cho's meeting with Rubio is speculated to take place Thursday, but the Foreign Ministry did not disclose the exact date.