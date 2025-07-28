Korean Air officials, including Seok In-hak, Korean Air’s station manager at Washington Dulles International Airport (fourth from right), and airport authorities pose for a photo during an event marking 30 years of flight service to Washington, DC, held at the airport on Friday. Launched in 1995, the route has been central to diplomacy, business and Korea-US ties. Initially operating via New York, it became a direct service in 1999. Since 2008, Korean Air has been the only South Korean carrier offering daily nonstop flights between Seoul and Washington. (Korean Air)