Pernod Ricard Korea, the local unit of the French spirits giant, announced Monday the appointment of Fadil Tasgin as its new CEO, bringing on a company veteran who most recently oversaw key growth markets in Asia.

With over three decades of experience in the consumer goods and beverage industries, Tasgin pledged to enhance brand experiences and strengthen Pernod Ricard Korea’s market position, while maintaining a strong focus on consumer-centric marketing.

“I am well aware of the Korean market’s tremendous potential, as well as the high expectations of its consumers,” Tasgin said. “With a strong portfolio of premium and prestige brands, we look to drive long-term growth by meeting evolving consumer preferences."

Since joining Pernod Ricard in 2012 as head of sales in Turkey, Tasgin has taken on a series of international leadership roles. These include CEO of Pernod Ricard Austria in 2019, CEO of Pernod Ricard Philippines in 2021, and, most recently, CEO overseeing both the Philippines and Indonesia.

In his new role, effective this September, Tasgin will relocate to Seoul and oversee both internal and external operations for the Korean unit.

Tasgin began his career at Unilever, where he held several senior roles in Turkey. He later joined Danone, spending eight years leading national sales operations, trade marketing and business development.