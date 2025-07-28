Interior Minister asks relevant agencies to ensure public safety against extreme heat

Heat waves and tropical nights are expected to continue across the country through July, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

The degree of health risks posed by the heat wave in most parts of the country for Tuesday and Wednesday was assessed to be at the "warning" level, the third-highest in its four-tier system, according to the impact-based forecasts by the KMA on Monday morning.

A "warning" level is declared when the highest apparent temperature is forecast to exceed 35 degrees Celsius for two consecutive days or more.

The weather agency announced that the apparent temperatures are expected to reach as high as 35 C for most parts of the country through Sunday.

Seoul can expect daytime highs of 36 C on Tuesday and Wednesday, with a slight drop to 35 C on Thursday and Friday, and 34 C over the weekend.

The KMA added that the lowest temperature in Seoul will be around 26 C throughout this week, continuing the ongoing tropical night phenomena.

According to the weather agency, most parts of the country suffered tropical nights Monday, with the lowest temperatures remaining above 25 C between 6:01 p.m. and 9 a.m. A part of Gangwon Province endured temperatures above 30 C throughout the night, experiencing a “super tropical night.”

The lowest temperature recorded in Gangneung, Gangwon Province, reached 30 C, while Seoul and Cheongju in North Chungcheong Province lowest temperatures were 28.8 C and 28.5 C, respectively.

The weather agency added that Jeju Island experienced 15 straight nights of sweltering temperatures, while Seoul endured nine consecutive tropical nights.

Tropical nights are forecast to continue, with unrelenting heat expected throughout the weekend, especially in Seoul and the Greater Seoul area.

Meanwhile, the Interior Minister Yun Ho-jung urged the relevant agencies to comprehensively respond to the sweltering heat on Monday.

“Please ensure thorough health management for those affected by this year’s wildfires and floods, so they are not subjected to additional injuries from the ongoing heat. Full support needs to be made for recovery and search personnel involved in flood damage efforts to protect them from heat-related illness, allowing their work to be carried out safely,” the minister said during a disaster headquarters meeting on Monday.

Yun added that special attention must be paid to those in vulnerable groups and outdoor workers.

While emphasizing safety management of summer getaway spots — valleys, beaches, summer festival venues, shaded public areas and cooling shelters — the minister requested people avoid outdoor activities in the heat of the day and stay hydrated to avoid heat-related illnesses.