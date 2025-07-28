A teen girl who was playing outside at her grandmother's house was killed after being struck by a car that drove into the property, police said Monday. The victim was visiting her grandmother in Yangpyeong, Gyeonggi Province, while on summer vacation.

The incident occurred around 6:40 p.m. on Sunday, when the vehicle, driven by a woman in her 80s, unexpectedly accelerated into the yard of the detached house. After hitting the victim in the front yard, the car crashed into the building.

According to the police, the driver said she was unable to properly turn the steering wheel as she approached a sharp curve, and ended up driving straight into the house. Authorities said she was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

The girl had just pitched a tent in the yard and was preparing to play with her relatives when she was struck. Three other grandchildren who were inside the house were unharmed.

Police said an investigation is ongoing to determine the exact cause of the accident.