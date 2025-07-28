Group to wrap up the tour with two encore shows in October

Japan-based idol group &Team has wrapped up its first Asia tour, attracting approximately 100,000 concertgoers and marking a major milestone in the group's career.

The group held a sold-out show at AsiaWorld-Expo in Hong Kong on Saturday as part of its Asia tour, "Awaken The Bloodline."

Kicking off in Aichi, Japan, in May, the tour spanned roughly two months with 14 shows across 9 cities, including Tokyo, Fukuoka and the Hyogo prefecture in Japan; Bangkok, Seoul; Jakarta in Indonesia; Taipei and Hong Kong. Featuring cinematic stage direction inspired by the group’s unique "Wolf DNA" universe, the tour offered fans an immersive experience.

&Team is scheduled to hold encore concerts at Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Oct. 25 and 26. The venue, which can hold around 20,000 people, will be the group’s largest performance to date.

Debuting under Hybe Labels Japan on Dec. 7, 2022, &Team is a multinational nine-member group consisting of six Japanese members as well as one Taiwanese, one Korean and one Japanese German member. The group was formed through Mnet’s survival program "I-Land" and Hybe’s follow-up show "&Audition – The Howling," and blends the K-pop training system with a focus on the J-pop market.