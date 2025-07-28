Pharmacy quarter of royal palace to open to public from Wednesday until Aug. 8

As a heat wave continues to bake South Korea, with daily highs expected to reach 37 degrees Celsius or above, the medical quarter of Changdeokgung will open to the public, offering visitors a cool, shaded place to take a break.

The quarter known as "yakbang" served as a pharmacy and treatment center for the royal family. It will be open to visitors 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., every Wednesday to Sunday starting this Wednesday through Aug. 8.

Visitors will also be given small cups of omija cha, a tea made from dried Schisandra berries, which is said to have been enjoyed by the royal family of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910). The tea gets its name from its five flavors — sweet, sour, bitter, salty and spicy — and is enjoyed chilled in the summer months.

Two hundred cups will be offered each day, 100 at 10 a.m. and 100 at 2 p.m., on a first-come, first-served basis, providing visitors a small but authentic taste of Korean royal culture.

The temporary opening aims to protect visitors from the summer heat while touring the palace grounds and to enrich their experience by offering traditional seasonal beverages once enjoyed in the royal court, according to the Korea Heritage Service.

For more information, visit Changdeokgung's official website.