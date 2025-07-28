A Korean man who tied a Sri Lankan migrant worker to a forklift at a brick factory in Naju, South Jeolla Province, told police he did so because the worker “let out a giggle,” according to a human rights group on Monday.

A migrant worker’s human rights network based in South Jeolla Province said the Korean suspect told investigators, “I told him to teach his colleague well, but he let out a giggle, so I did that.”

The victim, however, said he neither laughed nor understood what the supervisor was saying at the time. “I didn’t know what I did wrong. I was very scared (when I was tied to the forklift),” he was quoted as saying by the group.

The migrant worker, who has been employed at the factory since arriving in Korea under the work permit system last December, initially hesitated to report the abuse out of fear he wouldn't be able to find another job. He is currently staying at a religious facility with support from civic groups.

South Jeolla Province Gov. Kim Yung-rok said Saturday that a company with a good working environment has expressed interest in hiring the man. “We will visit the company on Monday to finalize the recruitment,” Kim said.

Following the incident, which sparked national outrage, President Lee Jae Myung condemned the perpetrators and called for a thorough investigation.

Local police have booked the Korean suspect without detention on potential charges, including special confinement and special assault.