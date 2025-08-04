진행자: 간형우, Devin Whiting

Why more Koreans are becoming side hustlers

기사 요약: 소득을 늘리거나 커리어를 바꾸기 위해 두 가지 이상 일을 병행하는 사람들이 점점 늘고 있다.

[1] Kim Sol-nim, 33, writes blogs for hospitals and law firms after returning home from her main job at around 6 p.m. She spends one to four hours daily on side work, earning between 600,000 won and 800,000 won ($430-$575) per month as extra income.

side work: 부업

earn: 벌다

per month: 달마다, 한 달에

[2] She used to run an Airbnb and gave weekend lectures related to her current job in insurance in the past. Now, she is preparing a pet furniture design business with friends.

insurance: 보험

furniture: 가구

[3] This does not mean that she plans to quit her main job anytime soon. Her main job provides health insurance, retirement benefits and job stability, which are benefits she is unsure her freelancing income can offer long-term.

anytime soon: (부정문·의문문에서) 곧

retirement: 은퇴

stability: 안정성

[4] She is one of many South Koreans who are taking on, or considering taking on, side hustles. For those interviewed by The Korea Herald, money was the top motivator, but workers also cited a desire to try new things and discover what they truly enjoy.

take on: (일, 책임 등을) 떠맡다.

side hustle: 부업

cite: 이유나 예를 들다

기사 원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/article/10538743

[코리아헤럴드 팟캐스트 구독]

아이튠즈(아이폰):https://itunes.apple.com/kr/podcast/koliaheleoldeu-paskaeseuteu/id686406253?mt=2

네이버 오디오 클립(아이폰, 안드로이드 겸용): https://audioclip.naver.com/channels/5404

팟빵 (안드로이드): http://www.podbbang.com/ch/6638