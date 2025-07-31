진행자: 간형우, Devin Whiting

S. Korea's foreign population reaches all-time high of 2.73 million

기사 요약: 국내 체류 외국인 수가 역대 최대치를 기록한 가운데, 그중 3명 중 1명은 중국인인 것으로 나타났다.

[1] South Korea’s foreign population has reached an all-time high of more than 2.73 million, data showed Sunday.

reach: 도달하다

all-time high: 역대 최고

[2] Of the total, some 1.55 million were long-term foreign residents staying 90 days or more, who registered personal information such as name, date of birth and purpose of stay with local immigration offices.

long-term: 장기적인

resident: 거주자

[3] Another 552,000 of the total foreign resident population were overseas Koreans holding F-4 visas, who established a place of residence and reported it to their local immigration office, entitling them to rights similar to those of Korean citizens, such as opening bank accounts and enrolling in the national health insurance program.

overseas: 해외의

entitle: 자격을 주다

enroll: 명부에 올리다, 등록하다

[4] The largest share of foreign residents was held by Chinese nationals with 972,176, accounting for 35.6 percent of the total. They were followed by Vietnamese (341,153), Americans (196,664), Thais (173,710) and Uzbeks (98,457).

national: (특정 국가의) 시민 *Chinese national: 중국 국적자

share: 지분

account for: 차지하다

