The Boyz members discussed their tenth EP “A;effect” through their agency One Hundred on Monday.

The new album comes approximately four months after the group's third full-length album, “Unexpected.”

“We have high hopes, especially since we are demonstrating a new style,” said Jacob.

The main track “Stylish” is “simple yet full of confidence,” according to Eric, who believes both the lyrics and performance are catchy.

“My part includes saying ‘stylish,’ and you will have more fun listening to the song if you concentrate on that,” teased Sunwoo.

The new EP includes a band-style unit song, Younghoon pointed out. Q picked up a guitar for the first time to record “Constellation,” and New said that he found the bandmates practicing inspiring.

As for the tour that will follow the album release, Jooyeon hinted that the set list will include a wider range of their music and performances.