BTS' first-ever live album entered the Billboard 200 at No. 10, according to the chart preview published on Sunday in the US.

“Permission to Dance on Stage — Live” is the group's eighth album to make the top ten on the main albums chart. Of the seven previous top ten entries, six were chart-toppers.

The new album features 22 tracks from performances in Seoul, Los Angeles and Las Vegas during the 2021-2022 tour.

It will be a recap ahead of the band’s full-group activities, which will resume next year with an album and a tour.

On Wednesday, BTS' documentary film “Army: Forever We Are Young” will open in cinemas, offering insight into the band’s official fandom community, “Army.”