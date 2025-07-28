Joy of Red Velvet is poised to make a comeback as a solo singer after about four years away from K-pop, SM Entertainment announced Monday.

She will be bringing out the EP “From Joy, with Love” on Aug. 18. The mini album will have six tracks, including focus track “Love Splash!”

Her first solo endeavor was “Hello” from May 2021, a special album that consisted of her retakes on six well-known songs. The album topped the iTunes Top Albums Chart in 26 regions as well as a number of music charts at home.

Joy was the second member of the group to roll out a solo set, after Wendy, who announced last week that she will drop a solo album in September.