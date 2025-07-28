A special counsel team raided the home of minor party leader Lee Jun-seok on Monday as part of its investigation into former first lady Kim Keon Hee's alleged election meddling.

Investigators from special counsel Min Joong-ki's team arrived at the home of the New Reform Party leader in Seoul's northern Nowon district to seize documents and computer files.

Lee is a reference witness in the election meddling case, which centers on allegations former first lady Kim, the wife of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, intervened in the nomination of People Power Party candidates for parliamentary elections in 2022 and 2024.

The special counsel team is seeking to verify allegations Lee met with self-proclaimed power broker Myung Tae-kyun and former PPP Rep. Kim Young-sun ahead of the April 2024 general elections to discuss a potential exchange under which Kim Young-sun would publicly disclose the former first lady's election meddling in return for the New Reform Party's nomination of Kim Young-sun for a proportional representation seat. (Yonhap)