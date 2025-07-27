As the sweltering summer continues, hotels in Seoul are serving up seasonal health-boosting dishes for under 100,000 won ($72). From refined single-serving plates to convenient takeout, these offerings can be both elegant and budget-friendly.

Andaz Seoul Gangnam’s Jogakbo Kitchen presents three modern Korean dishes inspired by tradition, available for dinner only. The standout Yeongju-style dakbaeksuk (72,000 won for two) is a delicate chicken stew infused with seven herbs and slow-cooked for six hours. Another highlight is a grilled eel-and-abalone platter (75,000 won), featuring medicinal soy-glazed eel and sustainably sourced Wando abalone.

At Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas, the Premium Roast Chicken To-Go (68,000 won) is developed in collaboration with star chef Oh Jun-tak. Infused with natural carbonated water for extra tenderness, options include mala and lime chile flavors, accompanied by lasagna and pickles. Orders must be placed 48 hours in advance. Free delivery is available in Gangnam, Seocho and Songpa districts for two or more sets.

Walkerhill Hotels & Resorts offers a seasonal “Summer Recovery” menu at its Korean restaurant Ondal for 80,000 won, featuring dishes such as black goat stew in July and duck-stuffed rice with bulgogi in August. The hotel’s Korean BBQ spot Myongwolgwan serves Samsamtang (55,000 won), a ginseng-rich stew with abalone and octopus.

Lastly, Banyan Tree Club & Spa Seoul offers Herbal Samgyetang with Bamboo Shoots (53,000 won) on Wed. and Aug. 9, aligning with "jungbok" and "malbok" -- the second and final of Korea’s “Three Dog Days" that mark the peak of summer heat. Served with abalone porridge and seasoned leeks, it’s a refined option for hotel guests and club members.