Korea Ginseng Corp., a leading manufacturer of ginseng products, showcased emerging Korean health trends and the scientific evidence for the effectiveness of its flagship brand JungKwanJang, at an Asia’s premier health food industry forum in Singapore.

KGC presented its advanced R&D capabilities and a broad lineup tailored to different life stages — from Korean Red Ginseng Extract Everytime to products designed for teens, students, women and seniors.

The Growth Asia Summit 2025 was held from July 15-17 and brought together over 300 health experts from more than 15 countries, alongside industry leaders like Nestle and Danone.

The firm also unveiled new product innovations, including RXGIN red ginseng oil for men’s prostate health and GLPro, a clinically tested solution for improving blood sugar indicators.

Officially recognized by Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, red ginseng is known for its seven key health benefits, including immunity support and fatigue relief.

“This summit was a valuable opportunity to highlight the strengths of K-ginseng,” said Kai Lee, head of the global market development team at KGC. "We are committed to advancing the global reach of K-ginseng."

KGC has maintained its position as the No. 1 global ginseng brand for 11 consecutive years, according to UK-based market research firm Euromonitor.