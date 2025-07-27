'Jump' is the group's 49th music video to surpass 100m milestone

Blackpink continues to set new records as the music video for its latest single “Jump” surpassed 100 million views on YouTube .

Released on July 11, the video reached the milestone in just two weeks, becoming Blackpink’s 49th video to draw over 100 million views on the platform.

“Jump” was the group’s first new release since its second Studio album "Born Pink" in September 2022.

The single was Blackpink’s first foray into the hardstyle genre, showcasing explosive, energetic sound. Opening with a cowboy Western-inspired guitar riff, the song builds to a climax with an intense beat and rhythm.

The music video — directed by Grammy-winning filmmaker Dave Meyers — has been praised by global fans for its bold and imaginative direction. Scenes include fans completely immersed in Blackpink’s music, the four members standing united on stage and crowds cheering as they become one — all rendered with a stylish and cinematic flair.

Upon release, the video became the most-viewed YouTube video within 24 hours and held the No. 1 spot on YouTube’s Global Daily Chart for eight consecutive days, reaffirming Blackpink’s unwavering global popularity.

Meanwhile, Blackpink is currently on its "Deadline" world tour, which spans 31 shows across 16 cities. Having already wrapped successful performances in Goyang, Los Angeles, Chicago and Toronto, the group is set to visit major cities in Europe and Asia. The quartet will also return with a new studio album in September.