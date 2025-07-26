The South Korean baseball league has set a single-season record for sellouts.

With three of the five games held at full houses Friday night, the Korea Baseball Organization reached 224 sellouts for the season.

The league had a then-record 221 sellouts in 720 games last year. That mark came down after just 470 games this season.

The Hanwha Eagles are leading the way with 40 sellouts at their brand new stadium, Daejeon Hanwha Life Ballpark in Daejeon, 140 kilometers south of Seoul. Their latest sellout came Friday night, when they shut out the SSG Landers 4-0 before 17,000 fans.

The KT Wiz beat the Samsung Lions 8-5 with 18,700 fans packing KT Wiz Park in Suwon, 30 kilometers south of Seoul.

In the southeastern city of Busan, 22,669 fans watched as the home team Lotte Giants beat the Kia Tigers 7-4 at Sajik Baseball Stadium.

The KBO surpassed 8 million fans in a record 465 games Thursday night and is closing in on the single-season record of 10.88 million set last year. (Yonhap)