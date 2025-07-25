Three people were injured and transported to a hospital on Friday after a stabbing attack inside a Go salon in Seongbuk-gu, Seoul, police said on Friday.

Police nabbed a man in his 70s thought to be the suspect behind the attack inside the Go salon near Gireum Station of Seoul Subway Line No. 4. According to police, the incident took place at around 7:35 p.m.

The two victims are believed to be men in their 60s. One sustained injuries to his stomach and the other in his hand.

The suspect reportedly stabbed himself in the stomach before being caught red-handed.

Police will investigate the cause of the attack after victims receive medical treatment.