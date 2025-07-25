President Lee Jae Myung will dispatch special envoys to Poland, Vietnam, Australia and Germany to deliver personal letters and discuss ways to expand bilateral cooperation, the presidential office said Friday.

The envoys will depart consecutively starting Sunday and will meet with key officials in each country to convey Lee's message and explore opportunities to enhance friendly and cooperative ties, according to presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung.

The delegation to Poland, comprised of Reps. Park Jie-won, Eeo Ki-kyu and Jin Sun-mee of the ruling Democratic Party, will leave on Sunday for a five-day visit.

During their stay, they plan to meet with government and parliamentary officials to review the growing defense industry cooperation between the two nations and discuss ways to further develop their strategic partnership, Kang said.

The Vietnam delegation will be led by former lawmaker Lee In-ki and include two additional DP lawmakers and will depart on Monday.

The group will deliver Seoul's commitment to strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership between the countries and will hold wide-ranging discussions on expanding practical cooperation particularly in infrastructure and energy.

Former National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo will lead the Australian delegation, which is scheduled to leave on Monday for a four-day trip.

The delegation will engage with Australian officials to discuss defense and defense industry ties, trade and supply chains and energy cooperation.

The delegation to Germany will be headed by Lee Seog-yeon, a former minister of government legislation, and will depart on Wednesday.

They plan to meet with German government officials to explore deeper cooperation in key sectors, such as manufacturing, digital transformation and artificial intelligence, as well as to exchange views on regional and global affairs. (Yonhap)