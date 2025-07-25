President Lee Jae Myung visited Busan on Friday and pledged to swiftly relocate the oceans ministry to the southeastern port city.

The relocation of the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries from the central city of Sejong was one of Lee's campaign pledges.

"I will swiftly execute the relocation of state organs, including the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, to Busan, as much as is possible," Lee said during a townhall meeting held at Pukyong University, adding he is not sure the ministry relocation will be possible before the end of the year.

Lee said achieving balanced development across regions is a "national survival strategy" that cannot be avoided and requires consideration of each region's characteristics.

"Climate change has increased the potential of Arctic shipping lanes and Busan is highly likely to benefit from that," he said. "If we do not prepare in advance, we will lose the opportunity."

Lee called for discussing measures to develop Busan into a Northeast Asian hub city. (Yonhap)