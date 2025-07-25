KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asia Institute for Sustainability (AIS), the Singapore-based regional certification body for sustainability and ESG leadership, today announced the launch of the Certified Sustainability Officer (CSO) Professional Training Program in Malaysia. The program is delivered in collaboration with Deloitte, the official training partner for the program and organized by Business Media International.

Aimed at both current and aspiring sustainability professionals, the CSO Program is a globally aligned, regionally contextualized, and industry-relevant certification. It equips participants with the strategic insight and practical expertise needed to lead ESG and sustainability transformation within organizations. The program also prepares professionals to navigate rapidly evolving regulatory standards and increasing stakeholder expectations.

"Malaysia aims to achieve Net Zero by 2050, alongside implementing a progressive National Sustainability Reporting Framework. It is estimated that Malaysia will need 10,000 sustainability professionals by 2030. To meet this, we must develop at least 2,000 qualified professionals annually to help companies plan, manage, and report on sustainability. The CSO Program accelerates this effort by aligning regional and global standards with local capabilities," said Datuk William Ng, AIS Program Chair for Malaysia.

Participants in the CSO Program will gain practical and strategic competencies essential for navigating today's complex sustainability landscape. The curriculum is developed and delivered by experienced ESG practitioners and regional sustainability leaders, and covers core areas such as ESG leadership, corporate sustainability strategy, regulatory compliance, stakeholder engagement, and reporting.

Importantly, the program is aligned with the National Sustainability Reporting Framework and key global disclosure standards, enabling participants to stay ahead of regulatory developments and stakeholder demands. Upon completion, professionals will be entitled to carry the post-nominal title of 'CSO', to strengthen their credentials in a field where formal qualification is increasingly critical.

The program is now open for registration, with the first intake commencing on 2 September 2025 in Kuala Lumpur. It is HRD Corp claimable and eligible for the 2025 ESG tax deduction for Bursa-listed companies investing in sustainability capacity-building.

To register or learn more, visit www.sustainabilityinstitute.asia/cso.

About the Asia Institute for Sustainability (AIS)

The Asia Institute for Sustainability (AIS) is a regional knowledge and certification body dedicated to advancing sustainability and ESG leadership across Asia. Based in Singapore, AIS works with industry, government, and academia to develop competency-based certification programs, training standards, and policy-aligned frameworks that build the capacity of professionals and organizations to lead meaningful sustainability transitions. AIS serves as a platform for cross-border collaboration and knowledge exchange, supporting the region's journey toward a low-carbon, inclusive, and resilient future.

Media Contact

Ms Chong Fei Shan

Director, Asia Institute for Sustainability

feishan@sustainabilityinstitute.asia