KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- What does it take to succeed in a business world defined by rapid change, digital breakthroughs, and growing sustainability pressures? For the winners of the 2025 Golden Bull Award, the answer is clear: vision, agility, and a drive to challenge the norm.
These are high-performing companies and trailblazers. This year's winners are leading the way through innovation, from adopting AI and strengthening cybersecurity to integrating ESG values into their core operations. They show us that profitability and purpose can, and should, go hand in hand.
Recent data from SME Corp Malaysia backs this up. According to its latest performance report, over half (55.6%) of Malaysian SMEs are prioritising innovation, nearly 40% are forming strategic alliances, and a third are actively pursuing international markets. These are dynamic, forward-looking businesses shaping the future economy.
The Golden Bull Award goes beyond celebrating success to enabling growth. As 80.7% of SMEs ramp up marketing efforts and 64.5% plan to scale their operations, the Award opens doors, connecting ambitious businesses with the networks, platforms, and partnerships they need to thrive.
Organised by Business Media International with the support of the Small and Medium Enterprises Association of Malaysia (SAMENTA) since 2003, the Golden Bull Award stands as Asia's longest-running and most respected recognition platform for SMEs. Its footprint spans Malaysia, Singapore, mainland China, and Taiwan, and continues to grow across the region.
This year saw a record 19% increase in nominations, to over 1,700 companies. This highlights the rising aspirations of Malaysian SMEs. With SMEs contributing 39.1% to Malaysia's GDP in 2023 and national targets aiming for 45% by 2025, their contribution is more critical than ever.
"This year's Golden Bull Award is a testament not just to business success, but to business evolution," said Datuk William Ng, National President of SAMENTA. "Our winners reflect the best of Malaysia's entrepreneurial spirit: resilient, bold, and future-ready. With stronger government backing, they're will be able reach even greater heights."
The awards span three categories:
A special Distinguished Bull Award was also presented to ten outstanding businesses that have previously won and continued to grow and expand their reach.
Throughout the selection process, integrity and transparency remain paramount. Baker Tilly Malaysia served as the official auditor, while CTOS Data Systems Sdn Bhd acted as the independent credit report and data provider.
Since its founding in 2003, the Golden Bull Award has stood as a benchmark of SME excellence across Asia. With expansion into new Asia Pacific markets on the horizon for 2025, it continues to spotlight the region's most inspiring business stories.
Ready to be inspired? Explore the full list of winners and learn more at
https://goldenbullaward.asia/
LIST OF WINNERS OF THE GOLDEN BULL AWARD 2025 IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER
SUPER GOLDEN BULL CATEGORY
1. Advantage Marine Services (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd
2. Gaido (M) Sdn Bhd
3. Golden Destinations
4. Hong Seng Power Sdn Bhd
5. Master-Pack Group Berhad
6. OSADI Commercial Supplies Sdn Bhd
7. Parkson Credit Sdn Bhd
8. Saint-Gobain Malaysia Sdn Bhd
9. Siacon Technology Sdn Bhd
10. Sri Perkasa Trading (M) Sdn Bhd
11. ST Rosyam Mart Sdn Bhd
12. Syarikat Perumahan Negara Berhad
13. Tan Boon Ming Sdn Bhd
14. Terberg Tractors Malaysia Sdn Bhd
15. Vape Empire Distribution Sdn Bhd
OUTSTANDING BULL AWARD
16. Adamas Contracts Sdn Bhd
17. AESD International (M) Sdn Bhd
18. Akaido Marketing Sdn Bhd
19. Alam-Con Sdn Bhd
20. Allied Forklift (M) Sdn Bhd
21. Altus Oil & Gas Malaysia Sdn Bhd
22. Aluspace Sdn Bhd
23. Animal Medical Centre Sdn Bhd
24. ATEK Technology Sdn Bhd
25. Benz Auto Service (M) Sdn Bhd
26. BP Chiropractic Sdn Bhd
27. Cangkat Bayu Maju Sdn Bhd
28. Ceres Nutrition Sdn Bhd
29. Cert Academy Sdn Bhd
30. CID Realtors Sdn Bhd
31. Contacthings Solution Sdn Bhd
32. E Mark Global Trade Sdn Bhd
33. Essential Engineering Solution Sdn Bhd
34. Estream Software Sdn Bhd
35. Eternalgy Sdn Bhd
36. Evertools Industrial Supply Sdn Bhd
37. Fiskal Jitu Sdn Bhd
38. Fong Hong (M) Sdn Bhd
39. Foo Hing Dim Sum Sdn Bhd
40. Fuyu Dezain Sdn Bhd
41. Gee Seng Industrial Parts & Hoist Supply Sdn Bhd
42. GFS Technology Sdn Bhd
43. GME Greentech Sdn Bhd
44. HBT Food & Beverage Sdn Bhd
45. HFC Tech Sdn Bhd
46. Hock Lian Hin Sdn Bhd
47. Hon Engineering Sdn Bhd
48. IDMS Technologies Sdn Bhd
49. Ins Tech International Sdn Bhd
50. IP Logistics (M) Sdn Bhd
51. ISEP (M) Sdn Bhd
52. Itech System Engineering Sdn Bhd
53. JBR Hardware & Trading Sdn Bhd
54. Jo Mama Online Shop Sdn Bhd
55. JV Global Event Sdn Bhd
56. Kibaru Manufacturing Sdn Bhd
57. KMB Resources Sdn Bhd
58. Kwang Tai Refrigerators & Electrical Sdn Bhd
59. Kymm Seng Trading (Kulim) Sdn Bhd
60. Leaderland Era Sdn Bhd
61. Lian Heng M&E Sdn Bhd
62. Liconlite Engineering Sdn Bhd
63. LifeWave (M) Sdn Bhd
64. LINGTEC Instruments Sdn Bhd
65. LM Equipment Sdn Bhd
66. LMS Education Holdings Sdn Bhd
67. M Summit Group
68. Mana Mana Suites Sdn Bhd
69. Mapo Industries Sdn Bhd
70. Max Star Project Management Sdn Bhd
71. MCDS Bhd
72. Ming Supply Sdn Bhd (Ming Lighting)
73. MM Network Sdn Bhd
74. Monzone Air-Conditioning Sdn Bhd
75. MR Academy International Sdn Bhd
76. Multiworld Freight (M) Sdn Bhd
77. My Flavor Food Sdn Bhd
78. Nero Chemical Sdn Bhd
79. Nursery Hong Soon Sdn Bhd
80. Ometick Tooling Sdn Bhd
81. One Union Group Sdn Bhd
82. Oxwise (M) Sdn Bhd
83. Paramount Premix Sdn Bhd
84. Pasaraya T.S. Mega (Cheras) Sdn Bhd
85. Perniagaan Yik Sing Sdn Bhd
86. PMX Delight Holding Sdn Bhd
87. Print Expert Sdn Bhd
88. Pro E Sdn Bhd
89. Pro Life Medical Supplies Sdn Bhd
90. R-Tech Global (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd
91. Raddish Technology Sdn Bhd
92. Raiden M & E Sdn Bhd
93. REDBOX
94. Rezo Group Sdn Bhd
95. Risguard Sdn Bhd
96. Rohe Interior Sdn Bhd
97. SF Techlogis Sdn Bhd
98. Shimlen Sdn Bhd
99. Sin Soon Fa Fruits Sdn Bhd
100.SKA Transport (M) Sdn Bhd
101.SKN Industrial Supplies Sdn Bhd
102.Sri Maju Cergas Logistics Sdn Bhd
103.SRKK Technology Sdn Bhd
104.SSH Manufacturing Sdn Bhd
105.Straits Commnet Solutions Sdn Bhd
106.Super Power Supply (M) Sdn Bhd
107.Surian Creations Sdn Bhd
108.Swee Seng Electrical Engineering Sdn Bhd
109.Tay Motors (M) Sdn Bhd
110.Tayopack Sdn Bhd
111.Tian Siang BP (Ipoh) Sdn Bhd
112.TIP Design (M) Sdn Bhd
113.TLH Solution (M) Sdn Bhd
114.TNS Shipping Sdn Bhd
115.TP Power (M) Sdn Bhd (TP TEC Holding Berhad)
116.UKM Pakarunding Sdn Bhd
117.VHL Logistics Sdn Bhd
118.Vision Mission Cleaning Sdn Bhd
119.Visko Industries Sdn Bhd
120.YLI Industry Sdn Bhd
121.YPS Technology Sdn Bhd
EMERGING BULL AWARD
122.ACS Project Management Sdn Bhd
123.Alphas Estate Solutions Sdn Bhd
124.ALW Technology Sdn Bhd
125.Astra Online Sdn Bhd
126.AVS Integrators Sdn Bhd
127.BENJ Design Sdn Bhd
128.Best Sewing World (M) Sdn Bhd
129.Centrionics Sdn Bhd
130.Chmiel Global Advisory Sdn Bhd
131.CPT Training Development Sdn Bhd
132.Dang Foods Trading
133.Dream Home Structural Works Sdn Bhd
134.Eaglesview Group Sdn Bhd
135.Ecobex Resources Sdn Bhd
136.EF Store Sdn Bhd
137.Epro Precision Engineering Sdn Bhd
138.Evoway Sdn Bhd
139.Evrypawdy Sdn Bhd
140.Excel Test Sdn Bhd
141.FDCV Group Sdn Bhd
142.Fuwave Design Sdn Bhd
143.Goflex Events
144.H & H First Consultancy Group Sdn Bhd
145.H&H Health Group Sdn Bhd
146.Happy Plantations (Kota Marudu) Sdn Bhd
147.High Pines Training And Consultancy Sdn Bhd
148.Inhome Solar Sdn Bhd
149.Journal Multi Media Sdn Bhd
150.Lee Sportswear International Sdn Bhd (Spin Sportswear)
151.Livinghome Furniture Design Sdn Bhd
152.Monogram Concepts Sdn Bhd
153.My Wealth Capital Sdn Bhd
154.Nexxg Worldwide Sdn Bhd
155.One Search Pro Marketing Sdn Bhd
156.Pi Interactive Sdn Bhd
157.Red Abstract Hair Studio Sdn Bhd
158.Seamarine Frozen Food & Supply
159.Seng Seng Hardware Sdn Bhd
160.Solid Real Estate Consultants Sdn Bhd
161.Spartan Ives Capital Sdn Bhd
162.TCW Solomon Realty Sdn Bhd
163.Technics Minerals Resources Sdn Bhd
164.Topkrete Sdn Bhd
165.Trading Castle PLT
166.Usahamaju Magnet Sdn Bhd
167.Vanta Capital Sdn Bhd
168.Various Intelligence Sdn Bhd
DISTINGUISHED BULL AWARDS
169.Always Marketing (M) Sdn Bhd
170.Cabe (M) Sdn Bhd
171.Chinhan Tech Sdn Bhd
172.Gold Key FNB Sdn Bhd
173.Green Island Feed Mills Sdn Bhd
174.INK Marketing Sdn Bhd
175.Precious Precious Sdn Bhd
176.Realux Sdn Bhd
177.Teamplete Sdn Bhd
178.Worldwise Freight (M) Sdn Bhd
DIGITAL 50 AWARDS
1. Always Marketing (M) Sdn Bhd
2. Golden Destinations
3. HFC Tech Sdn Bhd
4. IDMS Technologies Sdn Bhd
5. Parkson Credit Sdn Bhd
6. Pi Interactive Sdn Bhd
7. Swee Seng Electrical Engineering Sdn Bhd
8. Tan Boon Ming Sdn Bhd
9. Tian Siang BP (Ipoh) Sdn Bhd
10. Various Intelligence Sdn Bhd
GOLDEN BULL INSPIRATIONAL ENTREPRENEUR AWARDS
1. Mr. Lim Ann Shen - Alphas Estate Solutions Sdn Bhd
2. Mr. Patrick Goh - Always Marketing (M) Sdn Bhd
3. Dr. Hii Ding Ong - Ceres Nutrition Sdn Bhd
4. Ms. Christine Tan - Estream Software Sdn Bhd
5. Mr. Lim Boon Hoe - Gaido (M) Sdn Bhd
6. Mr. Eric Yap - GME Greentech Sdn Bhd
7. Mr. Mita Lim - Golden Destinations
8. Ms. Kristy Liew - INK Marketing Sdn Bhd
9. Mr. Jenson Heng Kheng Hong - Mapo Industries Sdn Bhd
10. Mr. Teoh Beng Swee - Pasaraya T.S. Mega (Cheras) Sdn Bhd
11. Mr. Benjamin Ku - SSH Manufacturing Sdn Bhd
12. Mr. Eric Mong - TNS Shipping Sdn Bhd
13. Mr. Zac Oh - Vape Empire Distribution Sdn Bhd
14. Mr. Andrew Teow - Advantage Marine Services (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd
15. Mr. Nga Hock Ee - Aluspace Sdn Bhd
16. Mr. Georg Chmiel - Chmiel Global Advisory Sdn Bhd
17. Mr. George Wong Wei Hong - Gold Key FNB Sdn Bhd
18. Mr. Allen Goh Soo Loon - Green Island Feed Mills Sdn Bhd
19. Dr. Hiew Boon Thong - Happy Plantations (Kota Marudu) Sdn Bhd
20. Mr. Noel Chuah Chong Tatt - IDMS Technologies Sdn Bhd
21. Ms. Josephine Quay Huei Ming - Jo Mama Online Shop Sdn Bhd
22. Mr. Andy Cheong Kah Yee - Raiden M & E Sdn Bhd
23. Mr. Ooi Chi Yang - Raiden M & E Sdn Bhd
24. Datin Pang Mei Mei - Risguard Sdn Bhd
25. Dr. Sia Tian Poh - Siacon Technology Sdn Bhd
26. Mr. Khoo Sze Chyuan - Sri Maju Cergas Logistics Sdn Bhd
27. Datin Sri Jenny Hing Puey Ling - Sri Perkasa Trading (M) Sdn Bhd
28. Datuk Lawrence Leow Fong Peng - Teamplete Sdn Bhd
