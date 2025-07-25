South Korea’s main opposition People Power Party on Friday lashed out at President Lee Jae Myung over Washington’s abrupt postponement of a high-level tariff negotiation, calling for immediate diplomatic engagement with US President Donald Trump.

Rep. Song Eon-seog, interim leader of the conservative People Power Party, said during a radio interview with local broadcaster SBS that Lee must fly to the US immediately and meet with Trump.

"Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba met directly with Trump, but Korea couldn’t even secure a summit or a meeting with US negotiators," Song said. "Our deputy prime minister was informed at the airport that the talks were off."

This came as the so-called "2+2" meeting between the two countries’ finance and trade chiefs, originally set for Friday in Washington, was called off just a day prior. According to Seoul officials, the US informed Korea of the postponement via email at around 9 a.m. Thursday, citing a scheduling conflict involving US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

The talks were seen as a last-ditch opportunity to reach a breakthrough for concluding the ongoing US-Korea tariff deal before the Aug. 1 deadline — a date reportedly set by Trump himself. The sudden cancellation has fueled concern that no meaningful dialogue may take place before then.

Song criticized the liberal administration’s lack of preparation.

“They once pressured the previous administration to delay negotiations by impeaching key ministers and insisted the matter be passed on to the next government,” he said. “But now that they’ve taken power, it’s clear they weren’t prepared at all — and it raises doubts as to whether Lee was ever truly ready for the job.”

People Power Party spokesperson Choi Soo-jin called the situation a "diplomatic failure."

"Korea alone has been excluded from the conversation," she said, pointing out that Japan, the Philippines and the European Union have all made headway in their own tariff talks with the US.

"The US isn’t doubting Korea — it’s doubting the president. There are growing concerns that President Lee's repeated pro-China gestures are eroding trust in the alliance."

Rep. Jang Dong-hyeok, a lawmaker who recently declared his bid for the party's leadership election in August, wrote on Facebook that the talks were "not postponed, but effectively rejected," adding that it remains uncertain whether a new meeting can be scheduled before the Aug. 1 deadline.

The ruling Democratic Party of Korea pushed back against the criticism, accusing the opposition of using the talks for political gain.

"It’s shameless to use this crucial negotiation as a tool for partisan attacks," said Rep. Park Sang-hyuk, the party’s deputy floor spokesperson. "Instead of undermining the government, the opposition should help by voicing strong demands to the US — such as refusing to further open the rice market or increase defense cost-sharing — to support our negotiation efforts."

Park warned that the opposition's political attacks only weaken Korea’s negotiating position.

“They’re hurting our leverage,” he said. “It’s frustrating to see the opposition show such a fundamental lack of understanding.”

Park also said that the government is exploring various channels, describing the cancellation as part of Trump’s negotiation tactics.

“President Trump is known for frequently shifting his negotiation tactics, and there are likely to be many variables at play — but the government is continuing its efforts through multiple channels,” he said.