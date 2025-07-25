Extreme heat is set to continue its grip on South Korea this weekend as a double layer of high-pressure systems traps hot air over the Korean Peninsula. Adding to the intensity, three typhoons have formed nearby, raising concerns about their potential to worsen the ongoing heatwave.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, daytime temperatures could soar as high as 38 degrees Celsius, with nationwide highs ranging between 32 and 38 C on Saturday and 32 to 37 C on Sunday.

The current heat wave is being driven by the overlap of a hot and humid North Pacific high-pressure system and a hot and dry Tibetan high-pressure system over the Korean Peninsula. With the entire country trapped between the two systems, the intense sunlight is heating the ground and prolonging the extreme heat.

Adding to this, three typhoons developed south of the peninsula almost simultaneously, each forming a day apart.

According to the weather agency, Typhoon Krosa, the ninth typhoon of the season, formed around noon on Thursday in waters about 160 kilometers northwest of Guam. Following Typhoon Francisco (No. 7) and Typhoon Co-May (No. 8), Typhoon Krosa (No. 9) is also moving northward, with all three typhoons simultaneously advancing from the open seas south of the Korean Peninsula.

Some forecasts suggest that the typhoons may interact with the North Pacific high-pressure system over the weekend, generating hot southeasterly winds that could further intensify the heat wave.