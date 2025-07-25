Cha Eunwoo of Astro recently bid fans farewell ahead of his enlistment in the military, asking them not to forget him.

He begins his mandatory military service on Monday as a member of the Army marching band.

He thanked fans through From, an online communication platform, telling them he has been doing well. “I will miss you a lot, won’t I?” wrote Cha, admitting that it still feels surreal.

The singer and actor asked fans not to forget him and mentioned that he has an album, a movie and a TV show that will be released during his absence.

Though the Netflix show, "The Wonder Fools," and the movie, "The First Ride," are set to premiere soon, the release date of the album is yet to be announced.

Cha Eunwoo held a solo concert in June and fan meetups in July, both in Korea and Japan.